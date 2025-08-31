Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on September 4th

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1938 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 3.6% increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
