Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

