Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
