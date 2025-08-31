Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1932 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 0.3% increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

