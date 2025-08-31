Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.4% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $180,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $210.92 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $212.14. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.26 and a 200-day moving average of $198.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.