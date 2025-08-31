AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB Shares Bought by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AB opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 8.35%.AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 90.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

