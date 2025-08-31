Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its position in Tesla by 833.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $333.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.59 and its 200 day moving average is $302.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,564 shares of company stock worth $51,792,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

