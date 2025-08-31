Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,152,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $710,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,556,000 after purchasing an additional 324,340 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,876,000 after buying an additional 355,533 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after buying an additional 1,135,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,060,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,552,000 after acquiring an additional 144,782 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,357,000 after acquiring an additional 363,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

