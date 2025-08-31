Point72 Europe London LLP Has $9.83 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DIA opened at $456.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $457.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $444.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.