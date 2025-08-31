49,400 Shares in Unum Group $UNM Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Unum Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $52.71 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

