Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires New Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. $AQN

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 967,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 65,316,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,715,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,859,000 after purchasing an additional 204,473 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,830,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,139,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,761,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,137,000 after buying an additional 139,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -14.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

