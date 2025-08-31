Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 82,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 387.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

