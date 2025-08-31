Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $6.20 Million in Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 331,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth about $3,683,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,305,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,591,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAFE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $93.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.05 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%.Safehold’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Safehold from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Safehold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

