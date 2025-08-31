Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,603,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,549,000 after purchasing an additional 302,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $275.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.77 and its 200 day moving average is $282.77. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh purchased 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $292.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,874,231.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

