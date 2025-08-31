Point72 Europe London LLP Raises Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 116,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 645.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 310,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 268,714 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 243,082 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.99 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $553,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,473.40. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,769.10. The trade was a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.