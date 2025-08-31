QVT Financial LP Has $31.84 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. $MP

QVT Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,304,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,400 shares during the period. MP Materials comprises about 2.9% of QVT Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $31,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 176,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 4,671.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 186,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Cfra Research raised shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 2.30.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at $92,503,136.18. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.