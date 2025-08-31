23,400 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Acquired by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.39%.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total transaction of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,516,059.62. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

