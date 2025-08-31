Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,419 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,392,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 305,736 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.98%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

