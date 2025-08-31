Tpg Gp A LLC Cuts Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Tpg Gp A LLC lessened its position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,438,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,419,095 shares during the quarter. Viking comprises approximately 16.8% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $852,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Viking by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Viking by 2,135.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viking from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Viking from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

NYSE:VIK opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.40. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $64.11.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a negative return on equity of 374.71% and a net margin of 13.99%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

