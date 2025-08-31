ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 130,467 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,981,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,834,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.18. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

