Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 336.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,063 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.5%

FNF stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.