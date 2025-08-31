Point72 Europe London LLP Has $20.88 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Point72 Europe London LLP cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,702 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $207.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

