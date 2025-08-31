Point72 Europe London LLP Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 230.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,390 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EEM opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $50.67.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.