Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 30% – Time to Buy?

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) rose 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 1,104,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 651% from the average daily volume of 147,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Avanti Helium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Avanti Helium

(Get Free Report)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.