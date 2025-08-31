Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Head to Head Contrast

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Amarin”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $3.94 million 16.47 -$131.21 million ($19.79) -0.53 Amarin $228.61 million 1.36 -$82.18 million ($3.67) -4.10

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -2,337.24% -22.41% -12.09% Amarin -47.22% -21.18% -15.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aligos Therapeutics and Amarin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amarin 1 1 0 0 1.50

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 373.93%. Amarin has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.21%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Amarin.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Amarin on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

