Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) & TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Critical Comparison

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) and TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Lakeside shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lakeside alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lakeside and TFI International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeside 0 0 0 0 0.00 TFI International 1 6 10 2 2.68

Profitability

TFI International has a consensus target price of $117.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.55%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Lakeside.

This table compares Lakeside and TFI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeside -26.74% -261.56% -43.75% TFI International 4.48% 15.45% 5.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lakeside and TFI International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeside $18.32 million 0.47 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A TFI International $8.40 billion 0.93 $422.48 million $4.36 21.74

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeside.

Summary

TFI International beats Lakeside on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeside

(Get Free Report)

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeside Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeside and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.