Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Duolingo worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duolingo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,987,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Duolingo by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 46,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 41,959.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,448,000 after buying an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $297.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.04 and a 200-day moving average of $388.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $544.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,797.52. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total transaction of $486,860.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,547.68. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,508 shares of company stock valued at $30,993,721. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

