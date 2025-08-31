Comparing Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 0 5 8 0 2.62 ThredUp 0 1 3 1 3.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $141.46, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.15%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

89.1% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of ThredUp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and ThredUp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ollie’s Bargain Outlet $2.44 billion 3.19 $199.76 million $3.45 36.77 ThredUp $260.03 million 5.12 -$76.99 million ($0.49) -22.08

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ollie’s Bargain Outlet 8.74% 12.66% 8.20% ThredUp -19.66% -71.49% -23.61%

Summary

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet beats ThredUp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings was founded by Mark Butler, Mort Bernstein, Oliver Rosenberg and Harry Coverman on July 29, 1982, and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

