Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.