Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.53.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
