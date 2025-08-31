Titleist Asset Management LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Titleist Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.