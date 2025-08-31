Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,439,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 170.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 94,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FTI stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.