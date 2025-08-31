Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2115 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 1.0% increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $63.41.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.