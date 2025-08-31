Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2115 per share on Thursday, September 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 1.0% increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

