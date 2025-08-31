Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $652,000 Position in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 992,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 107,720 shares during the period. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 359.7% during the first quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd now owns 216,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.34. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.