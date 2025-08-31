MAI Capital Management Has $28.71 Million Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $28,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 33.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 23.5% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 123.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $478.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.09. The stock has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.43. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,219,472.42. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 304,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,229,750. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,236,152 shares of company stock valued at $545,240,378. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AppLovin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $478.81.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

