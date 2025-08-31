Saudi Central Bank Takes $37,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after buying an additional 1,902,081 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,506,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 16,999.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,043,000 after purchasing an additional 657,194 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE WM opened at $226.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

