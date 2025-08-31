Saudi Central Bank Invests $54,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%
TJX Companies stock opened at $136.63 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.89.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
