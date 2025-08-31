Betterment LLC Has $62.59 Million Stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF $BGRN

Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $62,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.84 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.1676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

