Betterment LLC Sells 40,304 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Betterment LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,304 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $584,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $126.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $127.53.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

