Origin Energy Limited (ORG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.30 on October 2nd

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 235.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 50.0% increase from Origin Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.20.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.

