Origin Energy Limited (ORG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.30 on October 2nd

Origin Energy Limited (ASX:ORG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 15th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 235.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a 50.0% increase from Origin Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.20.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Origin Energy
