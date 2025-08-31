Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amentum in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 108.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 380.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amentum by 78.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Amentum by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMTM opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.95.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

