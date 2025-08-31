Trace Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,246 AT&T Inc. $T

Trace Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

