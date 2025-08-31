Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 971117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 98.25, a quick ratio of 98.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -714.29%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.