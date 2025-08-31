Benchstone Capital Management LP Has $1.36 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Benchstone Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,035 shares during the period. Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $339,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,279.36. This represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.60. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

