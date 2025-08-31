Benchstone Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Benchstone Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 2.0% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WH shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.98.

NYSE WH opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

