Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,632,000 after buying an additional 428,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.9%

LAMR opened at $127.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The business had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 144.19%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

