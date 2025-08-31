Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,094,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 17.0% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,171,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $318.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $320.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.