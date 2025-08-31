Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,079.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. National Bankshares set a $71.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.45%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

