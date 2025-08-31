GCM Grosvenor Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd.

GCM Grosvenor has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 0.5%

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

In other news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,738.90. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Stories

