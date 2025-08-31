Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Up 3% – Here’s Why

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 237 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.20). 38,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 94,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.11).

Henry Boot Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The company has a market capitalization of £317.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,394.12, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

About Henry Boot

(Get Free Report)

Henry Boot is one of the UK’s leading land, property development, home building and construction businesses – and we’ve been transforming land and spaces since 1886. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1919, we’re renowned for quality, expertise, delivery and a partnership approach across the group – which comprises, Hallam Land, HBD, Stonebridge, Henry Boot Construction, Banner Plant and Road Link.

Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.