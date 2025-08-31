Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Up 3% – Here’s Why

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 237 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 237 ($3.20). 38,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 94,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.11).
Henry Boot Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The company has a market capitalization of £317.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,394.12, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80.
About Henry Boot
Operating across the UK, and employing over 500 people, we focus on three key markets: urban development, industrial and logistics and residential.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Boot
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Engines to AI: Cummins’ Surprising Growth Driver
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.