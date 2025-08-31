Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM) Shares Up 31.6% – Here’s Why

Canterra Minerals Co. (CVE:CTM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 31.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,279,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 280,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Canterra Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$42.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Canterra Minerals Company Profile

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. It holds diamond properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta, as well as focuses on gold exploration in Newfoundland. The company holds interest in the Wilding gold project covering an area of 23,600 hectares located in central Newfoundland; Buffalo Hills property that comprises 21 mineral leases covering an area of 4,848 hectares located in Alberta, Canada; and the Clipper Brook property that comprises of 5 mineral licenses totaling 122.5 square kilometers located to the northeast strike extent of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor.

