TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 276.50 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 278.52 ($3.76). Approximately 1,651,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,960,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.79).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCAP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 326 to GBX 374 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 374.
TP ICAP Group Trading Down 0.9%
TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.60 EPS for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TP ICAP Group PLC will post 31.0273973 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TP ICAP Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About TP ICAP Group
